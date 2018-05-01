‘Free Comic Book Day’ set to attract comic fans new and old this weekend

Theater-goers hoping to get an additional superhero fix after watching "Avengers: Infinity War" may want to head over to their local comic book shop this Saturday for "Free Comic Book Day."
Held on the first Saturday in May since 2002, the event will feature stores across the country handing out hundreds of thousands of free comics. However, rather than having any random comic book up for grabs, the ones given out on Saturday are made specifically for the event as promotional items.
Customers can still look forward to receiving comics featuring characters such as Captain America, Supergirl and the Tick, just in special editions.
Paul Grimshaw, owner of House of Secrets in Burbank, said the event is probably the busiest day for his store every year.
"It's usually very full throughout the day," he said. "It's a small store, so we'll be physically moving furniture on Friday night to make room and getting here at the crack of dawn on Saturday."
In addition to free comics, Grimshaw said customers can look forward to posing with their favorite Marvel heroes because a local costuming group called the Avengers Initiative will be on hand for photos during the day.
"It's a great event. We're going to see more people that have never read a comic book on that day than we might throughout the following months," he said.
Three other stores in Burbank will also be participating in the giveaway, the Perky Nerd, Black Cat Comics and Collectibles and Emerald Knights Comics and Games.
Howard Chen, owner of Legacy Comics and Cards in Glendale, said his store has given away "thousands upon thousands of books" since Free Comic Book Day started.
Although he knows what to expect when putting on the event, he said the annual giveaway is still "kind of crazy," requiring a group of volunteers to help keep the large influx of people in check.
Chen also said the latest Marvel movie currently playing in theaters may lead to a bigger crowd than usual.
"Since it's this record-breaking movie of all time … I think I can see an even bigger demand of people coming in [to the store]," he said.
Each shop that participates in the event gives away the comics at a cost to the owner, according to Chen. At Legacy, each customer coming through the door can pick up more than 20 different titles.
Despite the cost, he said the event is a way "to give back to customers."
