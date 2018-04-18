Passenger numbers at Hollywood Burbank Airport continue to climb

A short stint of heavy rain in Southern California during February wasn't enough to hurt Hollywood Burbank Airport's passenger numbers for the late winter month.
The airfield tallied 364,245 passengers in February, which was 61,670 more than the same month last year, said Nerissa Sugars, manager of air service development for the airport during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
Sugars said several flights had to be canceled due to the rainfall, but additional flights added by Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines as well as United Airlines switching to larger aircraft helped boost passenger numbers in February, which is usually a slow month at Hollywood Burbank.
Southwest, the largest airline operating at Hollywood Burbank, reported 270,344 passengers in February, which was a boost of 45,211 more compared to the same month in 2017.
Alaska also had a good outing in February, with 44,238 passengers, an increase of 14,164 compared to the previous year.
United had modest growth, as the airline reported 24,934 passengers, which was 4,791 more than the year before.
The passenger count for Delta Air Lines was relatively flat in February, tallying 8,712 passengers, which was a rise of 658 compared to the same month in 2017.
JetBlue Airways also had little improvement for the month, reporting 6,923 passengers, just 306 more than last year.
American Airlines continued its downward trend at Hollywood Burbank, reporting 9,094 passengers in February, a drop of 3,460 compared to the same month the year before.
Hollywood Burbank wasn't the only airport in the region that performed well in February. Los Angeles International Airport had 6,043,279 passengers, which was up by 439,007 compared to last year.
John Wayne Airport reported 763,505 passengers, which was 52,495 more than in 2017.
Ontario International Airport also did well in February, reporting 353,883 passengers, a hike of 32,616 compared to the year before.
Long Beach Airport had 306,233 passengers, an improvement of 30,011 compared to last year.
Parking revenue for Hollywood Burbank is starting to show positive growth.
Denis Carvill, the airport's deputy executive director of engineering maintenance, operations and airline relations, said about $1.5 million was generated by all the parking lots and valet service in February, which is up by about $200,000 compared to the year before.
In addition to that revenue, Mike Duong, the airport's senior manager of business and compliance, said the airport received $197,829 from ride-sharing companies in February, which was $64,269 more than last year.
Twitter: @acocarpio