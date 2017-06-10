Burbank man arrested on suspicion of shooting gun in home

A 52-year-old Burbank man was taken into custody late-Saturday morning after police received word that gunfire could be heard from his home.

The Burbank Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired from a home in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Street around 11 a.m. Officers soon arrived and made contact with the home’s resident, Jason Dennis.

A portion of the street was temporarily closed off while officers responded.

Burbank Police Lt. Claudio Losacco said Dennis willingly came out of the home and was booked without incident.

“This individual fired off a few rounds, and he has been booked for negligent discharge of a firearm,” Losacco said.

He also said no one was injured from the gunfire.

Officers recovered multiple weapons from the home. It’s unknown if Dennis fired shots from one or multiple firearms.

The incident remains under investigation.

