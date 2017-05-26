City Council needs more time to consider proposed First Street Village project in downtown Burbank

The developer of a mixed-used development called First Street Village in downtown Burbank will have to wait several more days to learn the fate of his proposed project.

After about six hours of public comments and questions from council members, the City Council decided on Tuesday to table its deliberations regarding the proposed development on the southwest side of First Street between Magnolia Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue.

The proposed project would have three five-story buildings with a total of 241 apartments and 18,976 square feet of commercial space on the ground levels.

Council members are expected to continue their discussion on the matter at their meeting on June 6. A meeting will not be held on Tuesday in observance of Memorial Day.

Fred Ramirez, the city’s assistant community development director, explained at length the parameters of the project, which is proposed to be built in three phases over a four-year period. The properties, which are owned by Tim Behunin, are sectioned off in three segments — a 147.5-foot-wide building at the corner of Magnolia and First, with an adjacent 152.5-foot-wide structure and another 152.5-foot-wide building at First and Palm Avenue.

Behunin is also the developer of the project.

The first phase will focus on the middle property, where 6,388 square feet of commercial space would be constructed on the ground level with 87 apartments on the upper floors.

The second phase would move to the First and Palm plot, where the developer proposes to build 6,436 square feet of commercial use on the first floor and 93 apartments above.

The last phase, which involves the smallest piece of property of the three, would have 81 apartments on the upper levels and 6,152 square feet of commercial space at the bottom.

In total, the development as proposed would include 112 one-bedroom units, 142 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units. Under the proposed development agreement, staff is asking to dedicate 5% of the apartments to be deed-restricted as affordable units.

Ramirez said that each building will have similar amenities, such as a common open space, fitness center, rooftop terrace and lap pool. Additionally, there will be a pocket park and more than 80 trees and plants in and around each building.

The proposal includes 673 on-site parking spaces, with the majority of them located underground. Thirty-three bicycles spaces are also planned.

The proposed development agreement between the city and Behunin also proposes having three alcohol licenses for the project — two on-sale licenses for restaurants and one off-sale license for a possible grocery store.

Dozens of residents and business owners spoke during the council meeting, with most of them in favor of the project. Also, many of them said the First Street Village project is something Burbank has needed to offer those who work but do not live in the city as a housing alternative.

“If we want people to serve the community, we have to welcome them to join the community,” said Lee Wochner, chairman of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. “We have to provide a place for them to live, and currently, there’s no place for our expanding workforce to live here in Burbank.”

However, there were some concerns expressed about the project’s proximity to the Golden State (5) Freeway, which is about 50 feet away. Resident Oscar Merlo cited a recent Los Angeles Times article that stated air-quality officials have warned against building homes near freeways due to possible health risks.

“If we’re [going to allow the construction of this project], make sure that we protect ourselves,” Merlo said. “Make sure that we install the air filters that are best needed for this project.”

