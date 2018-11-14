Airlines expand cities serviced from Hollywood Burbank Airport

Travelers will soon be able to fly to Dallas or Atlanta from Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Delta Airlines recently announced it will be offering twice-daily flights to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport starting on July 8.
The first flight will depart from Hollywood Burbank at 11:15 a.m., with the last flight leaving at 9:45 p.m.
Additionally, American Airlines will be offering twice-daily flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport beginning on April 2.
Travelers can catch the 8 a.m. flight to the Texas airport or the afternoon flight at 12:20 p.m.
Both airlines will be using Boeing 737 aircraft for their upcoming service. Passengers can book flights to these airports now, according to local airfield officials.
Delta is one of Hollywood Burbank Airport’s best-performing air carriers. The airline recently reported a 37% increase in passenger numbers in September, compared to the same month a year earlier.
Meanwhile, American Airlines has seen inconsistent passenger tallies at the Burbank airport.
The air carrier reported about a 4% dip in passengers in September, compared to a year prior.