‘We were all very shocked’: Procession held for fallen Burbank firefighter

About 150 members of the Burbank Fire Department headed to Corona on Thursday morning as one of their own was laid to rest.

The procession was held in honor of Ken Anderson, a 23-year veteran of the department who died March 11 of a stroke, according to the International Assn. of Firefighters. Anderson, 49, was a member of that union.

Burbank Fire Battalion Chief Ron Barone said Anderson was still an active-duty firefighter before his death, and he was known as the “Gentle Giant” among his fellow firefighters because of his tall stature and quiet demeanor.

“We were all very shocked and just horrified for his family,” Barone said.

Neighboring agencies were on hand to answer emergency calls within the city while a majority of the department attended Anderson’s funeral.



