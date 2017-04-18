Burbank Arts for All Foundation gears up for ‘Party for the Arts’

When the Burbank Arts For All Foundation hosts its sixth annual Party for the Arts gala Friday, the organization will honor one of Burbank’s esteemed arts supporters — Woodbury University.

The Patron of the Arts Award that Woodbury University will receive goes to an organization that makes a significant impact on the foundation’s mission, which is to support arts programming in the Burbank Unified School District.

Mauro Diaz, the university’s interim dean of students, said the campus has always aligned with the foundation’s mission to expand arts education.

He said Woodbury professors have instructed high school students in animation, mentored them as they developed portfolios and the campus has hosted programs that expose Shakespearean plays to elementary and middle school students.

“We truly appreciate that honor,” Diaz said of the award. “We truly believe in the arts. It’s part of Woodbury’s fiber. We will continue to champion that on behalf of the foundation and the school district that we serve.”

Christine DeMore, the vocal music director at David Starr Jordan Middle School, will receive the Arts For All Educator Award, which goes to educators who enrich students “through their exceptional commitment to furthering arts education for all,” according to the foundation. DeMore teaches about 300 choir students each year.

Brenda Burroughs will be honored with the Champion of the Arts Award, which honors an individual or organization that commits volunteer hours to students’ equitable access to the arts.

A longtime volunteer with Burbank Adult School’s parent education program and several other Burbank organizations, Burroughs has assisted the Burbank Arts For All Foundation with every gala and Secret Art Show the foundation has hosted.

The gala, to be held at the Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood, will feature live music, dinner and an auction, giving guests a chance to bid on trips to New York City, Las Vegas or Mammoth, among other items.

One two-night stay in Nashville comes with a tour of the Jack Daniel’s Distillery, passes to the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, additional museums, Dollywood, and two pairs of Lucchese boots valued at $750 each.

For information, visit burbankartsforall.org.

