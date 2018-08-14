Pair nabbed after Burbank gas station scuffle

Two people were arrested late Thursday afternoon after a fight involving “numerous” combatants broke out at a Burbank gas station, police say.
The Burbank Police Department received word of the fight occurring at the 76 gas station at 901 N. San Fernando Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. It’s unknown how many people were involved in the brawl or what led to it, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department.
He also said that no one has come forward to authorities claiming to be a victim of the scuffle.
Officers were able to locate two suspects allegedly involved in the fracas and contacted them at a nearby restaurant, Green said.
When questioned about the fight, the two were uncooperative with officers, according to Green.
He said one of the detainees reportedly gave officers a fake name and date of birth, while the other told varying accounts of the clash. The two were later identified as 32-year-old Amanda Lopez of Sylmar and 31-year-old Albert Garcia of San Fernando.
According to Green, before contacting the two, officers spotted them with a pair of bags that contained stolen goods from a local Macy’s store. Lopez and Garcia were then reportedly found in possession of tools commonly associated with retail thefts.
They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of delaying a police investigation and possessing stolen merchandise. In addition to the two alleged crimes, Green said Lopez had an outstanding arrest warrant for drug-related charges.
Garcia entered a plea with the Burbank city attorney’s office and was sentenced to a 60-day jail sentence, while Lopez remains in custody without bail.