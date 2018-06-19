Man reportedly choked woman days prior to attempting to kill her in Burbank house fire

A man accused of attempting to kill a woman he used to date and two other people on Friday was reportedly involved in a domestic-violence incident with her several days earlier, Burbank police say.
Authorities said 50-year-old Gilberto Siose reportedly tried to strangle the woman at a home in Glendale on June 12. He is accused of going to the woman’s home, where he also used to live, in the 1500 block of North Niagara Street in Burbank several days later and trying to kill her.
Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for Burbank police, said during a press conference that Siose was armed with a handgun when he forced his way inside the home in Burbank. The woman and two of her relatives were in the house at the time.
“Once inside, he fired several gunshots and deliberately set fire to the combustible items in the home,” he said.
Officers responded to the home around 10:25 p.m. for a reported restraining-order violation and heard gunshots as they arrived. It’s unknown if any shots were fired at the officers.
The growing fire could be seen from the street, and the officers entered the home, rescuing the woman along with her relatives. According to Green, Siose was seen fleeing from the burning property.
A search for Siose ensued and a perimeter was set up in the area. Officers from the Glendale and Pasadena police departments were called in to help in the search, Green said.
While the search was ongoing, the Burbank Fire Department arrived on scene to extinguish the fire, but they were unable to reach the flames.
Burbank Police Lt. Claudio Losacco said firefighters were held back from the home because Siose was still on the loose and considered armed. Firefighters were able to partially extinguish the fire, but it soon reignited and fully engulfed the structure.
“[Firefighters] were able to get close enough to put some water on the fire, and we were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes,” Losacco said. “The home itself, where the fire started, was a complete loss.”
After several hours, officers were able to locate Siose one block away.
“The suspect did not comply with the directions given by the officers, so a K-9 was deployed to assist with taking the man into custody,” Green said. “A gun was recovered, and the suspect was treated for injuries he sustained as a result of the K-9 apprehension.”
Siose was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson of an inhabited dwelling. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence.
He remains in custody in lieu of bail set at more than $6 million.
A GoFundMe campaign reportedly started by a neighbor said the woman’s sisters were trying to get her to leave an abusive relationship. The donated money will be given to the woman and her family for “immediate clothing and food expenses,” according to the campaign’s description.
Attempts to reach the campaign’s organizer were not returned by press time.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it raised $3,160, exceeding the initial $1,000 goal.