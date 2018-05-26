John Burroughs High students celebrate graduation

"Whether you're well on your way or just beginning your journey, your journey does not end here, and you're sure to face many more uncertainties and obstacles in both the immediate and distant future," he said. "However, with each new year that presents to us 365 new uncertainties, we're also presented with 365 new opportunities, and it's our responsibility to seize each opportunity to propel us down our path and not let the uncertainties discourage us from continuing down our road."