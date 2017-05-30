20 seniors graduate from Bell-Jeff

Twenty seniors graduated from Bellarmine Jefferson Catholic High School during a ceremony Saturday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church.

The class valedictorian was Noah Rofagha. The salutatorian was Kyle Balmonte.

Combined, the class of 2017 contributed more than 1,700 hours of community service over their four years of high school, according to Alison Dirstine, director of marketing and admissions for Bell-Jeff.

More than half the class graduated with a grade-point average of 3.0 or above, with three students earning a grade-point average of 4.0 or above.

Members of the class received a total of 53 scholarships or awards for their academic achievement at Bell-Jeff.

In all, the 20 students received 31 scholarships or honors from the colleges and universities they plan to attend.

Some of those schools are local, including Woodbury University and Cal State Northridge, while others are outside California, including Boise State University and Columbia College Chicago.

kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan