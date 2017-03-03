Arrest of gang-affiliated teens for tagging is latest incident in spate of graffiti, police say

Two known gang members were arrested by Burbank police earlier this week after the city experienced an uptick in graffiti last month, authorities say.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were arrested on Monday in connection to a rise in gang-related graffiti along Empire and Thornton avenues. Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said graffiti was found on both commercial and residential buildings.

He said the increase in tagging cases began around Feb. 20.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

“The purpose of gang graffiti is to glorify a gang and to mark territory,” he said. “Graffiti is often meant to create a sense of intimidation and produces a feeling of fear within our neighborhoods.”

Green said both are documented gang members and the two were arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

Residents who notice any incidents of tagging are encouraged to contact the city’s graffiti removal hotline at (818) 238-3806 or graffitiremoval@burbankca.gov.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc