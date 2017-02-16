Man thought to have been carrying a rifle voluntarily surrenders to police, claims it was a BB gun

Police were called to a Burbank neighborhood earlier Thursday after receiving word of a man openly carrying a rifle.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of North Reese Place at around 11:40 a.m. after a witness called police saying a young man was walking around with a gun.

Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the man voluntarily surrendered himself to police shortly before 1 p.m. after police officers had positioned themselves near the home.

“We treated it tactically with precaution to set up on the residence to make sure we were prepared to handle whatever the case might have been,” Green said.

The man claimed that he was a holding a BB gun and not an actual rifle, according to Green. He said the department has not yet determined if it the gun was real or fake.

Nearby Monterey High School briefly postponed its dismissal time for students while officers responded to the incident.

Principal Ann Brooks said it wasn’t an actual lockdown, but still done out of safety concerns. Students remained on campus a little less than 30 minutes past their 12:55 p.m. dismissal time.

“We consulted with the police, and we felt that holding onto the kids until they finished what they were doing was for the best,” Brooks said.

Although he was detained by police, the man has not yet been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

