Valencia man sentenced in 2015 Burbank stabbing

Originally facing life in prison, a Valencia man will instead spend 12 years and six months behind bars for a stabbing attack in a Burbank home in 2015.

Cameron Reed Hansen has been on trial since Feb. 21 for attacking his ex-girlfriend as well as stabbing her mother and her mother’s partner. He was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of injuring his ex-girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

On the night of March 3, 2015, Hansen showed up unannounced at the home where his ex-girlfriend lived with her mother on Roselli Street. The two had been in a relationship for two years but broke up the day before the attack.

According to court testimony, the 31-year-old Hansen had been drinking alcohol earlier in the evening and “seemed slightly manic” when he arrived.

His ex-girlfriend, Ashlee Jaquette, tried to calm him down but soon got into an altercation with Hansen.

In another part of the home, Jaquette’s mother, Laura Welch, and her mother’s partner, Suzanne Cling, heard the commotion.

Welch and Cling went to see what was happening and saw Hansen on top of Jaquette, according to court testimony. Welch then grabbed Hansen and got into a scuffle with him.

Sometime later, Hansen struck Jaquette in the head and slashed Cling with a pocket knife that he carried on him, according to testimony. He then attacked Welch outside the home after she had called 911.

Hansen fled as emergency responders arrived but was arrested a short time later.

Both Welch and Cling suffered multiple stab wounds and required several days of hospitalization, while Jaquette needed several stitches to her head.

