Haunted Adventure stirs up scary times at Stough Canyon Park

Oct 13, 2018 | 5:15 PM
Volunteers from Burbank's Park and Recreation dressed as classic characters from horror movies jump out of dark corners to scare patrons, during the 22nd annual '80s Fright Night Haunted Adventure 2018 at Stough Canyon Park. (James Carbone)

An event called 80’s Fright Night Haunted Adventure XXII opened Friday night and will be open again tonight and next Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Stough Canyon Park, 1335 Lockheed View Drive.

Children younger than 6 years old will not be allowed on the tour. Children between 6 and 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

No flashlights, costumes or props will be allowed. Walking uphill and on stairs will be involved. Tickets are $5.

For more information, call (818) 238-5440 or visit burbankca.gov/hauntedadventure.

Register online at burbankparks.com under the “Special Events” tab.

