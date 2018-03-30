BURBANK LEADER

Hill responds to speculation he may leave Burbank school district

By
Mar 30, 2018 | 2:30 PM
Burbank Unified Supt. Matt Hill, seen here at the annual State of the Schools event last year, said he's not leaving the local school district. (Raul Roa / Burbank Leader)

Burbank Unified Supt. Matt Hill released a statement Friday about rumors he may be seeking to be the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

"Recently, my name has been circulated as a candidate to be superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. I would like to respond to the speculation by stating that I have not applied for the position, and I plan to continue my role as superintendent in Burbank Unified," he said in the statement.

"I am proud of all that our district has accomplished in the past three years, and I am fully committed to continuing this journey together for years to come," he added.

