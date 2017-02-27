Burbank city officials welcome opening of Hilton hotel

The more than a dozen hotels in Burbank include a Holiday Inn, a Ramada and a Marriott, but one major chain has just recently moved into the Media City market.

Earlier this month, city officials celebrated the grand opening of the Hilton Garden Inn on the corner of San Fernando Boulevard and Verdugo Avenue.

Steven Tarn, general manager of the 209-room, six-story hotel, which formally opened its doors in October, said that though there is a sister hotel chain — a Hampton Inn — near Hollywood Burbank Airport, it is technically in Los Angeles.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Tarn said he doesn't know why it has taken Hilton so long to build one of its hotels in Burbank, but he's happy that the global chain has done so.

"People are really excited to hear that there is a Hilton product in Burbank, in a market that's very Marriott-saturated," he said.

The new Hilton prides itself in having a full restaurant and bar that serves travelers and residents and for having a 55-inch television and a Keurig coffee maker in each suite, Tarn said.

He added that the hotel's modern design features, which include wooden tile flooring in the guest rooms instead of carpeting, are what makes his hotel stand out from the rest.

"Business has been great, and Burbank has been a hot market," Tarn said. "The feedback that we get from our clientele is that it's a welcome and much-needed added supply to the hotels in the city that we work with and compete with. There's plenty of business to go around."

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio