Burbank Creative Arts Center hosts annual arts and craft boutique

The annual Holiday Arts and Craft Boutique at the Burbank Creative Arts Center has been a way for local artists and instructors to showcase and sell items they have made.

For Virginia Causton-Keene, the center’s new director, she sees the holiday pop-up store as a way for people to get their loved ones and friends a gift that has more of a personal touch than a mass-produced electronic device.

Through Dec. 14, the public will have a chance to do some holiday shopping at the center, located at 1100 W. Clark Ave., where items such as ornaments, pottery, jewelry and hand-knitted scarves created by more than 70 artists will be on sale.

The featured artists include instructors and students at the center as well as members of the Burbank Fine Arts Federation.

“A lot of love has gone into each piece that’s made, and I know that from fact,” Causton-Keene said. “When I make my ceramics, there’s a lot of love and a lot of passion that goes into making something that you love. You can’t buy that in electronics.”

Causton-Keene said some of the unique items being sold include hand-sculpted ceramic pots of various shapes and sizes that have different succulent plants in them, ceramic dragons and rain chains.

She added that one vendor is selling tall walking sticks, which she said resemble one of the staffs used by the character Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” movie series.

“They’re wrapped in copper, and they have these shards of amethyst at the top,” Causton-Keene said. “It’s pretty cool. I don’t know how practical they are, but they look good.”

The holiday boutique at the Creative Arts Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

