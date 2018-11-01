BURBANK LEADER

Burbank officer inadvertently finds NorCal homicide suspect after vehicle collision in Sylmar

By
Nov 01, 2018 | 4:30 PM
A Burbank police officer discovered a homicide suspect wanted in Sacramento County at the scene of a vehicle collision on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar on Wednesday. (Burbank Leader)

A traffic collision on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar on Wednesday led a Burbank police officer to inadvertently encounter a fleeing homicide suspect from Northern California.

The officer was on the freeway near Hubbard Street sometime around 7:30 a.m. when a collision with several vehicles occurred. While checking the license plates of the cars involved, the officer discovered one of the drivers was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Sacramento County.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said the male occupant suddenly left his vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department were called in to help with his capture.

The man was eventually arrested a short distance away, near Foothill Boulevard and Sayre Street.

Officials have not disclosed the suspect’s identity.

