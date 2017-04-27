Fire breaks out in garage of Burbank home

A fire broke out in the garage of a Burbank home late Thursday morning, destroying part of the residence.

Sometime before noon, the Burbank Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 800 block of North Mariposa Street.

Photos shared on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames sometime before 12:30 p.m.

Mariposa Street between Burbank and Chandler boulevards was temporarily closed to traffic while emergency crews cleared the scene, according to the Burbank Police Department.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

