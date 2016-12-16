Skaters lace up under cloudy skies at outdoor ice rink

Inclement weather — which shifted between a drizzle and heavy rain — was not going to stop people from getting into the holiday spirit while skating on Burbank's outdoor rink.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, about a dozen people ice skated in the rain as the Rink made its annual return behind City Hall. They moved across the ice while holiday classics and current Top 40 hits played through the speakers.

The ice rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It will be available for skating until Jan. 8.

Tamalin Polo, a spokeswoman for Ice-America, which set up the Rink, said she was a little surprised that there were still people signing up to get in and skate in the rain.

"When it gets gloomy, people tend to hide," she said. "But we're happy that there's smiles out on the ice rink."

Burbank resident Donna Tolmas said her 9-year-old daughter, Chloe, dragged her out to the ice rink that afternoon even though rain was in the forecast. Although the rain began to pick up while they were skating, Tolmas said that coming out to City Hall and experiencing the unique situation was worth it.

"It's not bad, and it's really fun," Tolmas said. "It's a good thing for the kids to come out after school and not do homework right when they get out of school, and I think they deserve it."

Families and friends were enjoying their time on the ice, with some opting to use Bobby the Seal, a skating aid, to navigate their way around the rink.

As the rain continued to fall, Polo said it benefits the rink by adding a layer of ice.

"And if for some reason, the weather does go for the worst, we do offer rain checks, so people can come back and enjoy it another day," she said.

Despite the rain gradually becoming heavier, no one at the rink seemed to mind, including Corrie Luing, 23, and Imman Leyberman, 22, who were on a date.

They said they somewhat knew rain was a possibility that afternoon, but they wouldn't let it put a damper on their plans.

The couple skated laps around the rink as they talked to one another and enjoyed their time.

"I'm from Minnesota, and I've ice skated in the snow, so the rain reminds me of falling snow," Luing said.

Leyberman said that it was his first time skating in an outdoor rink and thought that the rain made their date even better.

"Getting the chance to skate in the rain doesn't happen very often," Luing said. "It's been about a year since I've ice skated, so I'm going to enjoy it while I'm out here."

