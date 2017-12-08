Developers of old IKEA site to hold community meeting

Officials from Crown Realty and Development Inc. will host a community meeting outside the old IKEA store at the Burbank Town Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday to talk with residents about plans to build a development project on the site.

Jim O’Neil, vice president of Crown Realty, said the company plans to construct a mixed-use project at 600 N. San Fernando Blvd., which used to be the site of the first IKEA in California, with about 38,000 square feet of retail space at the ground level and 801 apartments, of which several of them will be micro-units.

When the company initially brought forward its plans for the project in May 2016, the building was projected to have 765 apartment units and about 40,000 square feet of retail space. O’Neil said the change was made after receiving input from the Burbank City Council, which was interested in seeing a project with micro-unit apartments.

The mixed-use project is also proposed to have public gathering areas and many shade trees around the building.

