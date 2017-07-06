Burbank IKEA begins using newly installed solar panels

IKEA’s new store in Burbank, the largest one for the Swedish retailer in the United States, recently tapped into a newly installed solar-panel array atop the 456,000-square-foot building.

The Burbank location, which was constructed less than a mile away from the company’s first store in California on San Fernando Boulevard, will be utilizing 1,872 solar panels, which will produce about 1.03 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually for the store, according to a statement from IKEA.

The number of solar panels atop the Burbank store is expected to reduce the equivalent of 726 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is about equal to the emissions of 153 cars. Company officials added that the power produced by the panels could provide electricity for 77 homes a year.

The original Burbank store, which was located at the Burbank Town Center, had 1,260 solar panels, said IKEA spokesman Joseph Roth in an email.

“Completing the solar installation is another exciting and sustainable milestone at the new IKEA Burbank,” said store manager Jeff O’Shaughnessy in the statement. “IKEA strives to create a sustainable life for communities where we operate, and the new IKEA Burbank is furthering this goal with a solar array nearly three times the size of the one atop our old store.”

According to the company’s press release, IKEA has been environmentally conscious over the years, eliminating plastic bags from check-outs, using recycled construction materials and selling only LED bulbs to customers.

