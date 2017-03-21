Passenger numbers take off at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Hollywood Burbank Airport continues to bring more passengers into its terminals, reporting a 10.5% increase in January compared to the same month in 2016.

The airport tallied 327,191 passengers in January, which was 31,091 more than in 2016. Though there were more travelers — 364,956 — going through the Hollywood Burbank Airport in December, officials said the airfield is off to a good start this year.

"The January passenger statistics demonstrate that January picked up exactly where 2016 left off," said Mark Hardyment, the airport's director of governmental and environmental affairs during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.

Delta Air Lines improved the most out of the six airlines operating at Hollywood Burbank. Delta had 9,857 passengers in January, which was 3,594 more than the same month the previous year.

Hardyment said that the roughly 57.4% spike occurred for Delta mainly because it offered a once-a-day charter service to Las Vegas for a week in January.

"That really bumped up Delta's numbers on a one-time-only basis, so we won't see that again from them," he said.

Southwest Airlines, the largest airline at Hollywood Burbank, reported 245,879 passengers in January, which was 24,440 more than the previous year. United Airlines also had a strong showing, with 19,751 passengers for the month, a bump of 1,478 passengers from last year.

Alaska Airlines had a modest rise in January, reporting 30,706 passengers, which was 1,532 more than the same month last year. There was a small improvement for American Airlines, which had 13,629 passengers in January, just 289 more than the previous year.

JetBlue Airways' numbers remained relatively flat for January, reporting 7,369 passengers, just 35 more than last year.

Excluding ride-sharing pick-ups and drop-offs, the airport generated about $1.44 million in parking revenue in January, which is about $39,000 less than last year, said Denis Carvill, the authority's deputy executive director of engineering, maintenance, operations and airline relations.

However, Hollywood Burbank made $139,623 in revenue from ride-sharing companies. Passenger drop-offs generated $71,052, while passenger pick-ups in the parking structure contributed $68,571.

