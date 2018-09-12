Sequel as good as original for Burroughs VMA fundraiser

The Burroughs High School Vocal Music Assn. is estimating the group at least matched and perhaps surpassed its efforts from a year ago during the second annual mattress fundraiser on campus Saturday.
The event took place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the school’s small gym, which was converted into a mattress showroom, as Burroughs worked in conjunction with salespeople from Ohio-based Custom Fundraising Solutions.
“It went well,” said Ian Goyanes, the association’s vice president, “We still don’t have final numbers yet. The guy who handles it said it takes a few days to get the final totals, but based on what we’re hearing, we’re looking at a little over $10,000, which is around the same as last year.”
Burroughs’ first mattress fundraiser last year resulted in 88 sales and approximately $10,000 netted for the organization.
Part of this year’s proceeds will be set aside for the association’s “Burroughs on Broadway” production, set to run from Oct. 12 to 14.
According to Goyanes, the music group receives between $100 and $150 per mattress sold, depending on the price.
The event on Saturday had mattresses as inexpensive as $199, with the main brand being Beautyrest.
“Things flowed better, and we had more people in there,” Goyanes said. “So, it’s definitely a success.”
The association held two fundraisers Saturday, beginning with a pancake breakfast and performance from 8 to 11 a.m. in the school’s quad.
Choir members were encouraged to politely direct patrons to the small gym after dining.
“We had the pancake serenade and then we had kids directing parents down the alleyway and into the gym,” Goyanes said. “We also had kids standing out front directing traffic and sending them in the right direction. It was a combined effort by everyone.”
One change this year from last was the event’s move from the auditorium to the small gym, which Goyanes said created more space this year.
There was one drawback, though.
“We were a lot less cramped this year in the small gym, but the [air conditioning] didn’t work,” Goyanes said. “It was a hot day to begin with, and people started to stay away later in the day. So, there were positives and negatives.”
Goyanes said he was satisfied with the money raised and hinted there will likely be a third edition next year.
“It was great,” Goyanes said. “The [Custom Fundraising Solutions] people and staff did a great job managing the sales and talking to the customers. Our job was to get people in, and we did that.”