Burroughs High VMA springs into mattress fundraiser

Chocolates, gift wrap and Shakey’s Pizza have certainly become the local norm in terms of fundraising.
The Burroughs High School Vocal Music Assn. and Choir, however, is thinking outside the pizza box in hosting its second annual mattress fundraiser on Saturday.
The association is teaming up with Ohio-based Custom Fundraising Solutions, which will be selling mattresses in the school’s small gym between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The sizes range from twin to king as well as California king, with prices beginning at $199.
This uncommon approach to building capital is something that stood out to Ian Goyanes, vice president of Burroughs’ vocal music association.
“There’s a lot of creativity that’s needed to raise funds for these particular organizations within the school, and we’ve come up with a mattress fundraiser sale,” Goyanes said. “We did this last year for the first time, and it was a success. It was something unique that we never had heard of and that stands out.”
Goyanes said 88 mattresses were sold last year, which raised approximately $10,000.
This year, he’s hoping to surpass that total.
“I’m looking to double that at least,” Goyanes said. “You know the biggest sales that they ever had was $52,000 raised. I’m kind of greedy, and I think it would be amazing if we beat that.”
Goyanes said that the association would receive between $100 to $150 per mattress, depending on the type and price, while student referrals would receive an additional bonus.
Part of the money raised Saturday will be earmarked for the “Burroughs on Broadway” production scheduled to be presented Oct. 12 to 14.