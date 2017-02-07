F-18s set down at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Some Burbank residents were startled after two Navy F-18 fighter jets made unscheduled landings at Hollywood Burbank Airport Friday night.

The jets, which took off from Virginia, landed at the airport at around 9:30 p.m. after performing routine military drills in the area, said Hollywood Burbank Airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf.

After landing at the airport, the jets were housed and refueled by Atlantic Aviation, a general aviation service at the airfield that has a contract with the military to refuel its jets, Burghdorf said.

The pair of F-18s stayed for a little more than a day in Burbank before taking off from the airport at around noon on Sunday, Burghdorf said.

According to Hollywood Burbank Airport statistics, there were 1,101 military aircraft landings and takeoffs from the Burbank airfield last year through November.

