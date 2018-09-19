Summer passenger numbers at Hollywood Burbank Airport on the rise

Hollywood Burbank Airport recorded its highest passenger numbers for the year in July, as officials reported a 13.8% increase over the same month last year.
There were 455,580 passengers who traveled through Burbank’s terminals that month, which was 55,355 more than in 2017, said Nerissa Sugars, the airport’s manager of air service development, during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier at Hollywood Burbank, continues to boost the airport’s numbers as it reported 321,020 passengers in July. That was 29,367 more than the previous year.
Additionally, Alaska Airlines saw its figures climb in July,with 63,914 passengers, which was a rise of 18,084 more than in 2017.
The jump was due to the airline increasing its summer service to Seattle, Sugars said.
Hollywood Burbank isn’t the only regional airport that saw growth in July. Ontario International Airport reported 448,299 passengers, an increase of 64,950 compared to last year.
Long Beach Airport saw 357,894 passengers in July, a hike of 32,074 over the previous year.
John Wayne Airport had 991,003 passengers, an increase of 71,780 more than last year.
Los Angeles International Airport had marginal gains, reporting 8,430,430 passengers in July, which was 261,277 more than in 2017.
Parking revenue at Hollywood Burbank is also starting to show signs of improvement. Tom Janowitz, senior manager of operations for the airport, told the authority that revenue from the airport’s parking services was roughly $1.7 million, which was about $200,000 more than last year.
Additionally, Janowitz said revenue from ride-sharing companies is on the upswing. The airport received $252,444 from the companies in July, an increase of $75,144 compared to the year before.