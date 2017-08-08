Passenger numbers continue to rise at Hollywood Burbank Airport

A combination of additional seats, bigger planes and more flights contributed to a 17.6% jump in passengers at Hollywood Burbank Airport in June, officials said.

The airport reported 408,477 passengers that month, which was 60,995 more than the same month in 2016.

The sizable increase was credited to several factors, including Southwest Airlines adding seats and flights to Denver and Sacramento and Delta Air Lines adding a bigger plane to its lineup, said Nerissa Sugars, manager of air service development for the airfield, during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.

Southwest, which is the largest airline at Hollywood Burbank, reported 303,980 passengers in June, which was 45,580 more than the previous year. United Airlines also showed improvement, with 29,772 passengers in June, a bump of 6,831 passengers from last year.

Alaska Airlines had similar gains in June, reporting 44,766 passengers for the month, which was 6,625 more than the previous year. Delta also had a good showing n June, reporting 10,684 passengers, an improvement of 3,167 passengers compared to June 2016.

American Airlines saw a small dip in its numbers, reporting 11,371 passengers in June, which was 764 fewer than in 2016. Sugars said that although American has continued to reduce the number of seats on its flights out of Hollywood Burbank, the flights are usually about 88% booked.

JetBlue Airways also saw its numbers go down slightly in June, with 7,904 passengers, a drop of 444 fewer passengers than last year.

Although there has been an increase in passenger numbers at Hollywood Burbank this year, its parking revenues continue to remain relatively flat, said Mary Tromp, the airfield’s parking manager.

The airport generated about $1.58 million from its parking lots, parking structure and valet service in June, which was about $20,000 less than in 2016.

About $1.22 million was collected from its lots and valet service, while $362,423 was generated from the parking structure.

Meanwhile, revenue from ride-sharing companies continues to rise, Tromp said. The airport collected $182,265 from transportation-network companies in June, of which $82,848 came from pick-ups and $99,423 came from drop-offs.

