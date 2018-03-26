BURBANK LEADER

Firefighters rescue dog from early morning house fire in Burbank

Mar 26, 2018 | 4:30 PM
A dog was rescued early Saturday morning after a kitchen caught fire in a Burbank home, according to authorities. (Courtesy of the Burbank Fire Department)

One person suffered from smoke inhalation and a dog was rescued after a Burbank home caught fire early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Burbank Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2600 block of Chandler Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. Battalion Chief John Owings, a spokesman for the department, said in a statement the fire was in the home's kitchen area.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within five minutes of arriving and rescued the homeowner's dog, he said. There were no other injuries reported from the scene apart from the homeowner's smoke inhalation.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

