La Tuna Fire balloons to 5,000 acres, mandatory evacuations remain in place for Burbank

A raging brush fire in the Verdugo Mountains that began Friday afternoon has consumed over 5,000 acres by Saturday morning and continues to threaten homes in the Burbank area.

More than 300 firefighters from across the Southland have battled the blaze throughout most of Friday and well into Saturday morning.

Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said the brush fire has remained at 10% containment since 7 p.m. Friday.

Despite the fire doubling in size overnight, no structures have been damaged and no one has been injured, she said.

Dubbed the La Tuna Fire, it began as a small brush fire around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 10800 block of West La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley. High winds and a weeklong, triple-digit heat wave across the area helped fuel its growth, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The National Weather Service said the intense heat will continue to impact the area throughout the weekend, with temperatures reaching in excess of 110 degrees.

The fire closed down the Foothill (210) Freeway between Lowell Avenue and San Fernando Road. Stewart said that closure has remained in effect.

By Friday evening, the fire prompted mandatory evacuation orders in Burbank because it began to spread near homes in the city’s foothills. Officers from the Burbank Police Department went door to door informing residents of the order.

“For the most part, people have responded positively to it,” Sgt. Derek Green with the Burbank Police Department said. “There are those that have decided to stay; we strongly discourage it.”

Green said residents around the Burbank Estates, Brace Canyon, Stough Canyon Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon are affected by the order. People living in atleast 250 homes have been evacuated, so far, he said.

Burbank residents in the path of the flames are asked to head to the McCambridge Recreation Center, which the Red Cross and city officials have set up as an evacuation center.

The fire also made its way into Glendale overnight, with several hundred acres burned within city limits.

City spokesman Tom Lorenz said residents in the Glenwood Oaks, Whiting Woods and Mountain Oaks neighborhoods should prepare to voluntarily evacuate.

The fire also prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue a smoke advisory over the weekend, warning people to stay indoors as winds carry smoke and ash from the fire to nearby areas.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc