Police arrest man who allegedly stole woman's purse at a Burbank McDonald's

Burbank police announced today the arrest of a man allegedly responsible for snatching a 54-year-old woman’s purse earlier this month.

The Jan. 16 crime took place around 12:15 p.m. at the McDonald’s on 2565 Hollywood Way. Burbank Police Lt. Claudio Losacco said 29-year-old Los Angeles resident Lance MacClellan entered the restaurant and grabbed the woman’s purse. He then got into a short struggle with the woman as he attempted to get away.

“The suspect was able to overpower the victim and fled with her purse to a vehicle nearby,” Losacco said. “Within a short period of time, the suspect attempted to use one of the victim’s credit cards at a nearby business.”

A witness was able get a partial license plate number and description of the car which police were able to link to a rental car leased in MacClellan’s name. They also discovered he was on probation for robbery, according to Losacco.

When officers contacted the 29-year-old at his home, they found him in possession of the woman’s ID, Social Security card and several credit cards.

He has been charged with robbery and identity theft by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Officers were unable to recover the purse because MacClellan threw it away, Losacco said.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

