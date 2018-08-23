BURBANK LEADER

Jewelry, watches stolen in early-morning burglary at Burbank Macy’s

Aug 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM
An early-morning smash-and-grab burglary was reported from the Macy's department store at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank police say (Burbank Leader)

Authorities are investigating a smash-and grab-burglary early Wednesday morning at a Macy’s store in Burbank.

The Burbank Police Department responded to an alarm set off at the department store at 200 E. Cypress Ave., according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department.

He said officers saw that two display cases in the Macy’s jewelry department had been smashed, with various pieces of jewelry and watches missing.

Investigators think a male suspect was behind the theft, according to Green.

It’s unknown how the person entered the store.

