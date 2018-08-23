Jewelry, watches stolen in early-morning burglary at Burbank Macy’s

Authorities are investigating a smash-and grab-burglary early Wednesday morning at a Macy’s store in Burbank.
The Burbank Police Department responded to an alarm set off at the department store at 200 E. Cypress Ave., according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department.
He said officers saw that two display cases in the Macy’s jewelry department had been smashed, with various pieces of jewelry and watches missing.
Investigators think a male suspect was behind the theft, according to Green.
It’s unknown how the person entered the store.