A red carpet sendoff for the ‘Lieutenant of the Luminaries’

Former Burbank Police Lt. Rick Madrid was a big man with a big smile. He had a bigger-than-life personality and sense of humor, and an even bigger heart.

When that big heart suddenly and unexpectedly stopped beating on Dec. 3, the news spread rapidly, hitting hundreds of people, from diverse walks of life, who knew and loved him, like a devastating thunderclap.

He was 61 years old.

More than 520 of those who had known Madrid gathered to remember and pay their respects to the Burbank-born graduate of St. Finbar Elementary School, College of the Canyons and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, this past Sunday at Paramount Pictures Studios Theater.

A 1981 Medal of Valor recipient, Madrid worked his way up the ranks at the Burbank Police Department, became known as the “Sergeant to the Stars,” and then, following a promotion, the “Lieutenant of the Luminaries” — monikers he earned by establishing relationships and friendships with executives, actors and personalities in the music, film and television industries.

During the years Johnny Carson held the reins of “The Tonight Show,” Madrid provided security during the taping of the program, as an escort when Carson left the studio after tapings, and even at the entertainer’s Malibu home.

He served on the Burbank police force for 31 years and, just two days after retiring in 2006, joined Paramount Pictures as the studio’s chief investigator.

Former Burbank Police Chief Tom Hoefel, a close friend of Madrid’s who now lives in Texas, presided over the memorial service.

Hoefel smiled as he watched people arrive, walking a red carpet to indicate that each attendee had been a VIP in Madrid’s life.

“A red-carpet arrival for a memorial service,” he said, shaking his head. “That is just so Rick. He would be humbled and secretly trilled by this turnout of so many people he loved.”

One of those walking the red carpet was former Burbank Police Capt. Janice Lowers, who had attended the police academy with Madrid and then came up through the ranks alongside him.

“I cry every time I think about his passing,” Lowers said. “I just can’t process. It’s like losing a brother.”

Inside the theater, members of Madrid’s family, including his wife of 36 years, Carol, daughter, Drue, son, Kenny, parents, Al and Pat, sister, Cathy, and brother, Bobby, sat in the first row.

Among the notables in attendance were former Burbank Police Chief Tim Stehr, current Chief Scott LaChasse, a contingent of former and current sworn and civilian representatives of the police department, former Burbank Fire Chief Mike Davis and former Mayor Mary Lou Howard.

“Rick was a phenomenal representative of the BPD,” Hoefel said. “He was also a persistent name-dropper who would always talk about Garth doing this, or Angelina doing that.”

During the following two hours, speakers, who included Madrid’s neighbors, family members and colleagues, intertwined touching stories with humorous memories.

Marc Evans, president of the Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures, recalled his first meeting with Rick Madrid and remembered having an immediate and desperate urge to become friends with him.

“The word paramount means supreme,” said Evans, who spoke of Madrid’s love for the studio and its rich heritage. “To me, Rick will always be paramount.”

Rickey Kelley a Harley-Davidson dealer who worked with Madrid in staging many celebrity motorcycle rides for charity, spoke of Madrid’s leadership at those events that, over the years, raised more than $6 million for various organizations.

Former Burbank Police Lt. Darin Ryburn, who presented Madrid’s widow with a flag that had flown over Burbank police headquarters, recalled his friend’s work backstage and on the red carpet when they handled security for the Country Music Awards.

“Rick knew everyone — musicians, singers, their business representatives — and he could always be counted on to take care of whatever had to be done,” Ryburn said.

Before introducing Madrid’s children, Hoefel said that while Madrid had always been a big name-dropper, the names he dropped most often, and with great pride, were those of Drue and Kenny.

Kenny Madrid reminisced about the love his father always showed him.

“The only problem in my relationship with my dad was that it was too short,” he said.

Standing between a portrait of her father and a picture of the Madrids together at a recent family gathering, Drue Madrid echoed her brother’s sentiments and said it was fitting that the service took place in the Paramount Theatre because her father loved the venue so much.

“He loved this room and would have really loved it today because of who it is filled with,” she said before telling touching tales of her childhood, such as going to her first concert with her dad and being walked down the aisle by him at her wedding.

“Dec. 3 was the worst day of my life,” she said. “But because of my dad, I had 33 years of the best days anyone could ever hope for.”

For those who knew Rick Madrid, and may like to do something in his memory, the family has requested contributions be made in his name to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund or the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.