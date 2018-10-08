Authorities detain man after allegedly having handgun in Burbank Walmart

Police are trying to sort out an incident that took place at a Walmart in Burbank today after a man was reportedly seen in the store with a handgun.
The Burbank Police Department received word of the armed man around 1:15 p.m. at the Empire Center store. He was described as being “agitated” while near the store’s customer service area, according to Burbank Police Lt. Gerry Misquez.
He said officers saw the man was in possession of a handgun, and he was subsequently detained. However, it’s unknown why the man was armed or what he was doing in the store.
“We’re still trying to sort out what the circumstances are,” Misquez said. “There [was] no lockdown or anything … no reported, no kind of an attempt.”
There were no reported injuries at the scene.