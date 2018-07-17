Man arrested after allegedly swinging hammer near McCambridge Park visitors, Burbank police say

Burbank police said a man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly swinging hammer in an aggressive manner near patrons at McCambridge Park.
Officers with the Burbank Police Department responded to the incident at around 10:10 a.m. on July 7 after parkgoers felt threatened by the man’s actions. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the department, said the man was also yelling profanities.
“People reported feeling unsafe and thought [he] was going to attack someone with the hammer based on the way he was acting and swinging it in the air,” he said.
Police contacted the man and told him to drop the hammer but he ignored their orders and walked away.
Green said the man eventually put the hammer down. He was taken into custody and identified as 44-year-old Leo Cox, a transient from the Burbank area.
He was charged with two counts of brandishing a deadly weapon by the Burbank City Attorney’s Office.