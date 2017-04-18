‘It’s not about Democrats versus Republicans’: Burbank residents plan to support March for Science rally locally

A Burbank grassroots group is looking to support those who will be marching in Washington, D.C. to stand up for science.

On Saturday, a group called Burbank Indivisible is organizing a march down the Chandler Bike Path to support thousands of people across the country expected to participate in the March for Science, in which members of the science community will rally against claims President Trump and his administration have made about climate change and vaccines as well as a proposed budget cut for the National Institutes of Health.

The local march, which is geared to be more family-friendly, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the bike path on Chandler Boulevard near Griffith Park Drive and will work its way down to Hollywood Way before heading back north.

“We really feel like this is a nonpartisan issue,” said Angela Machala, a local resident and member of Burbank Indivisible. “It’s not about Democrats versus Republicans. It’s more about people wanting to support science, research and communication; protecting our air and water and not going backwards on any of that.”

Machala, a lawyer, said that many people in the group were brought together after Trump was elected president and they saw the number of people coming together across the country for the Women’s March in January.

Other than donating money to a candidate she supported, Machala said she had never really been politically active. However, that changed for her and many members of Burbank Indivisible after the results of the November election.

“People who were never politically involved are now making calls to their members of Congress and attending town halls, both of which I’ve done,” she said. “Maybe for the first time, we’ve really needed to pay attention and be part of the democratic process. I really feel like this has been a complete wake-up call for the people I know who were not politically active before.”

