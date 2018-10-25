‘Ray Donovan’ actor pleads not guilty to DUI, child endangerment

Marion “Pooch” Hall remained mostly silent throughout his court appearance in Burbank on Thursday where he denied charges he drove under the influence and endangered his 2-year-old son.
His silence continued as a he left the courthouse and ignored reporters’ questions about his arrest and whether he’ll lose custody of his child.
The 44-year-old “Ray Donovan” actor was charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office with driving under the influence and child endangerment after he was found at the scene of a vehicle collision in Burbank earlier this month.
Hall is currently out on $100,000 bail.
His attorney, Alan Jackson, said during the arraignment that Hall will have to follow certain conditions set by the district attorney’s office as part of his bail.
Hall will have to undergo an addiction program at a residential treatment facility and abstain from drinking alcohol. Once finished at the facility, he will then have to enroll in an outpatient program for his drinking and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week.
The attorney added that, while Hall is currently not driving, an ignition interlock device will be installed in his vehicle if he chooses to get behind the wheel. The device is a type of breathalyzer that will prevent a car from starting if the driver’s blood alcohol content is above the predetermined limit.
At around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Burbank police responded to a vehicle collision in the 200 block of North Buena Vista Street. Witnesses told officers they saw a vehicle swerving through traffic while a child sat on the driver’s lap.
Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the car crashed into a parked vehicle, which, in turn, struck the car in front of it.
The driver was detained at the scene and identified as Hall, a Sherman Oaks resident.
Green said at the time that Hall “displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication” and was unable to perform any field-sobriety tests. Officers determined that his blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit.
His 2-year-old son was not secured in a car seat at the time of the collision, according to Green.
Hall was taken into custody while his wife picked up the child at the scene.
He is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 18 for a preliminary hearing.