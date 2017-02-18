Council declines support for ballot measure aimed to address homelessness

The Burbank City Council opted to not formally support a Los Angeles County ballot measure Tuesday that is aimed at addressing the homelessness issue in the region.

Council members debated whether Measure H, which will be on the March 7 ballot, is the right way for the city and county to combat the ongoing homeless issue.

Measure H would impose a 0.25% special sales tax countywide to fund homeless services and is estimated to generate about $350 million annually, said Marcos Gonzalez, a grants coordinator for Burbank.

If approved by two-thirds of the county's voters, the tax would go into effect on July 1 and would last for 10 years, Gonzalez said.

The money generated would be given to various cities and nonprofits based on need, Gonzalez said.

"Homelessness is not confined by jurisdictional boundaries because homelessness is a regional problem," he said. "The County of Los Angeles is committed to investing Measure H funds to serve all 46,000-plus homeless in our region. This would include the 170 homeless currently residing in Burbank."

Councilman Bob Frutos, a retired Los Angeles police officer, said that Measure H would give police officers the tools needed to help homeless people they encounter on a daily basis.

"This is one more tool versus what we have today, which is nothing," he said.

Councilman David Gordon had several issues with Measure H, especially with its Citizens' Homelessness Initiative Oversight Advisory Board. Gordon said he was concerned that members of that board would leave that committee and work for a private contractor.

Additionally, Gordon referred to a letter written by Burbank resident Ryan Ford, who cautioned council members about supporting the ballot measure, which Ford believes the city cannot afford.

Gordon pointed out that the city is facing a budget deficit.

"There are many things we're going to have to decide as council members in very short order," he said. "There may be discussions of tax elevation. We have to utilize the full benefit of any taxation of Burbank residents for the benefit of Burbank citizens. And since we have a really small homeless population here, I think it's short-sighted to support this."

Mayor Jess Talamantes said that Measure H is a way to address the growing need that many cities have when trying to combat homelessness.

"We, as a community, have to sacrifice and think of the greater good that this is going to do," he said. "If this measure passes, it's going to relieve our city from having to deal with some of these issues."