Burbank Unified’s Measure QS trailing in early voting

Early ballots were not too favorable for a parcel tax, known as Measure QS, proposed by the Burbank Unified School District that is expected to generate a little more than $9 million annually.
As of 9:30 p.m., 59.51%, or 5,738 voters, were in favor of the tax, while 40.49%, or 3,904 voters, voted against it, according to initial results.
Because the measure is a parcel tax, QS needs a two-thirds (67%) majority vote to pass, according to Proposition 13 regulations.
The 10-cents-per-square-foot annual tax on real estate property was estimated to cost the average Burbank resident $170 a year.
In terms of funding breakdown, 48% of the tax money would come from commercial properties, 35% from homeowners and 17% from owners of apartment buildings.
Senior citizens 65 and older who live on their property can opt out of the tax, which has no termination date and can only be repealed by voters.
The ballot wording for Measure QS said the tax is for “attracting and retaining teachers and staff; maintaining low class sizes in transitional kindergarten through third grade, expanding college and career courses; increasing mental-health support and increasing instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs.”
If the parcel tax passes, the school board would take the next step in the process, which is to create an oversight committee that would have been entrusted to monitor spending.
If approved, the tax would go into effect July 1.
Hope was high Tuesday.
“It’s been a long process,” said Yes on QS committee member Anita Schackmann. “I’m so hopeful that we will pass this. I don’t know. I’m hopeful and optimistic that our community is going to see the value of investing in students and community. I have hope and anticipation.”
One group with a lot at stake was district employees, who have a one-time 3% raise tied to the parcel tax.
A “yes” vote, coupled with a 2% salary raise negotiated in October, would have given long-term faculty and staff a chance at gains after years of wage stagnation. Between 2007 and 2014, there were no raises and some furloughs.
Approximately $3.3 million of Measure QS dollars is slated to go to raises, if its passes.
“It’s still too early to really know anything,” said David Dobson, treasurer of the Yes on QS Committee. “We won’t know anything until Wednesday. By then, I’m hoping to wake up to good news because the alternative is not good.”
Other funding from Measure QS was designated to help repair musical instruments and purchase new band uniforms, while allowing for the hiring of new counselors, a custodian and a nurse.
Measure QS is the second city parcel tax the city of Burbank has attempted in five years.
A city sewer-and-refuse relief bill designated for seniors and low-income residents, known as Measure S, was soundly defeated, 56.43% to 43.57%, in 2013.