District continues Measure S spending

The following is an update on improvement projects in the Burbank Unified School District in December that used Measure S funds:

The modernization of Mann Children's Center is continuing. Light poles for the Keystone Street parking lot were installed. Ceramic-tile installation in the men's and women's restrooms in the new administration building was started.

Installation of solar panels at Muir Middle School is underway. School officials expect to start using them in the first quarter of this year.

The Division of State Architect approved new modular classroom buildings at Harte, Jefferson and Stevenson elementary schools over winter break.

The second phase of assessments for energy savings is complete at Burbank and John Burroughs high schools, Monterey Continuation High School as well as Roosevelt, Providencia, Disney and McKinley elementary schools, Community Day School, Burbank Adult School, Independent Learning Academy, the district service center and district offices.

The cabling in the Independent Learning Center is mostly complete.

The telecommunications cabling in Rooms 2 and 10 at Miller Elementary School has been completed and tested. Also, a main distribution frame has been put in place and secured.

The network infrastructure at Luther Middle School is mostly complete. Planning for updated technology has started.

Planning for updated technology has started and network infrastructure is mostly complete at John Burroughs High School.

