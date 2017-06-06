Measure S project updates outlined for May

The following is an overview of the status of projects that were underway during May in the Burbank Unified School District using Measure S funds:
- Delivery of new modular classroom buildings was scheduled to begin last week at Stevenson Elementary School.
- Burbank Unified has received the majority of the bids for new modular classrooms at Harte and Jefferson elementary schools. Construction is expected to begin this month.
- Installation of speakers is 98% complete across the campus at Luther Middle School. The school is scheduled to be painted soon.
- A contractor is completing a final list of items yet to be done for the low-voltage installation at Burbank High School.
- Construction of modernized classrooms is basically complete at Mann Child Development Center, and the staff is preparing to move into them.
- A contractor is completing the final list of items to be done for low-voltage installation at Muir Middle School. The school is scheduled to be painted soon.
- Speaker installation is 80% complete across the campus at John Burroughs High School.
- All of the main structural steel supports and metal framing have been erected for the “ball walls” on the playgrounds at Emerson and Roosevelt elementary schools.
- Up-to-date network infrastructure materials have been ordered for Disney Elementary School.
- Conduit placement and routing has begun at Jordan Elementary School, and 70% of cabling has been roughed in.
- Speakers and head equipment have been placed throughout the campus at Miller Elementary School.
- Network infrastructure is basically complete at Washington Elementary School.
- All of the cabling has been roughed in at McKinley Elementary School, and 50% of the campus has received cabling drops and terminations.
- All of the cabling has been roughed in at Providencia Elementary School, and 40% of campus has received cabling drops and terminations.
- A contract for the exterior painting was issued and the contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work soon at the children’s center at Emerson Elementary.
