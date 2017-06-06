Measure S project updates outlined for May

The following is an overview of the status of projects that were underway during May in the Burbank Unified School District using Measure S funds:

Delivery of new modular classroom buildings was scheduled to begin last week at Stevenson Elementary School.

Burbank Unified has received the majority of the bids for new modular classrooms at Harte and Jefferson elementary schools. Construction is expected to begin this month.

Installation of speakers is 98% complete across the campus at Luther Middle School. The school is scheduled to be painted soon.

A contractor is completing a final list of items yet to be done for the low-voltage installation at Burbank High School.

Construction of modernized classrooms is basically complete at Mann Child Development Center, and the staff is preparing to move into them.

A contractor is completing the final list of items to be done for low-voltage installation at Muir Middle School. The school is scheduled to be painted soon.

Speaker installation is 80% complete across the campus at John Burroughs High School.

All of the main structural steel supports and metal framing have been erected for the “ball walls” on the playgrounds at Emerson and Roosevelt elementary schools.

Up-to-date network infrastructure materials have been ordered for Disney Elementary School.

Conduit placement and routing has begun at Jordan Elementary School, and 70% of cabling has been roughed in.

Speakers and head equipment have been placed throughout the campus at Miller Elementary School.

Network infrastructure is basically complete at Washington Elementary School.

All of the cabling has been roughed in at McKinley Elementary School, and 50% of the campus has received cabling drops and terminations.

All of the cabling has been roughed in at Providencia Elementary School, and 40% of campus has received cabling drops and terminations.

A contract for the exterior painting was issued and the contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work soon at the children’s center at Emerson Elementary.

