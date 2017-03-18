Metrolink's new $15-million Burbank station is expected to be completed spring 2018

Construction on a new Metrolink station just north of the Hollywood Burbank Airport is set to start on Tuesday, giving passengers from the Antelope Valley rail access to the local airfield.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials broke ground on the site, located at San Fernando Road and Hollywood Way, in June 2013, and the station was expected to be completed in 2015. However, lack of funding at the time delayed the project until funds could be secured, said Scott Johnson, a Metrolink spokesman.

The $15-million project will be the newest Metrolink station on its Antelope Valley Line and is expected to be completed by spring 2018, according to a statement from Metro.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

There is currently a Metrolink station south of Hollywood Burbank Airport on Empire Avenue, which serves the agency's Ventura County Line.

Metro is contributing $12.3 million to the project, while the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, which owns the airfield, is providing the remaining $2.7 million.

Former L.A. County Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich had lined up funding to move forward with construction of the new station in 2012. However, Metro could not obtain the needed money to build the facility until recently, Johnson said.

The new station will complement the 30 weekday trains Metrolink offers on the Antelope Valley Line and the 12 trains it has on weekends, Johnson said.

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio