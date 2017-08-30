Man enters Burbank MMA studio with a gun, leaves handcuffed and bloodied

A man got more than he bargained for when he entered a Burbank mixed martial arts studio armed with a gun Tuesday night while a class was in session.

The incident occurred sometime around 9 p.m. at the Defiant MMA and Fitness studio at 146 W. Cypress Ave.

According to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, the man entered the studio carrying a black bag and approached one of the instructors in a reportedly aggressive way.

As he reached inside his bag, a scuffle ensued between him and the instructor — 34-year-old Jacobe Powell.

Powell, a lightweight MMA fighter, told KTTV in an interview that he thought the man was reaching for a weapon, so his instincts kicked in to defend himself.

“[I] got the weapon away from him before the cops arrived,” he said. “One of my guys who was training called the police, and I just subdued him until the police showed up.”

News footage at the MMA studio showed the suspect with a bloodied face. He was placed into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

Green said police recovered a loaded handgun from the scene, but no shots were fired. Although it’s unknown why the man entered the gym with a gun, Green said the suspect and the gym instructor may know each other.

As of late Wednesday morning, the man had not yet been booked into a jail because he is still being treated at a hospital. His identity has also not been officially confirmed, although the man was carrying a Virginia identification card, Green said.

He faces, at minimum, a charge for assault with a deadly weapon.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc