Motorcyclist dies after crashing into traffic sign on freeway in Burbank

Authorities have identified a 36-year-old Lancaster man who died Sunday night after his motorcycle collided with an electronic arrow sign on the 5 Freeway in Burbank.
Tom Paul Gloudeman Jr., 36, was traveling northbound on the freeway when the collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. near the Burbank Boulevard off-ramp.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the area where the collision occurred was being turned into a temporary construction zone by the California Department of Transportation.
About three dozen orange reflective cones outlined the "gore point," as described by the highway patrol — the space between the off-ramp and freeway.
Caltrans also placed a stationary arrow light board within the coned-off area.
"While traveling in the No. 5 lane, as [Gloudeman] approached the gore point at the Burbank Boulevard off-ramp, for unknown reasons, [he] made an unsafe turning movement to the left," according to California Highway Patrol officials.
Gloudeman then went through the coned-off area and struck the light board.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
It's unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision, and the incident remains under investigation.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc