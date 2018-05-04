Area teens win $5,000 scholarships from arts-training program

Two local students were named grand prize finalists in the Music Center's 30th annual Spotlight program, which provides scholarships and arts training for teenagers.
In total, 14 students from across Southern California were named finalists in seven categories ranging from ballet to classical voice. Khalil Powell of Burbank, an 18-year-old student at John Burroughs High School, was named a finalist in the acting category, while 17-year-old Ethan Moffitt of Glendale, who attends Verdugo Academy, is a finalist in jazz instrumental.
Finalists receive a $5,000 scholarship and the opportunity to perform at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 5 as part of the program's grand finale. Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at the Music Center's website, musiccenter.org, and cost $26 with fees included.
"Performing at Disney is a big deal for any performing artist anywhere," Moffitt said.
Additionally, the students in the months-long program take "master classes" with professionals in their respective categories.
Both Powell and Moffitt said the experience helped them grow as performers.
"It helped me with my audition techniques … just finding my own confidence and building my craft," Powell said.
He said it was a "great experience" to see how he and other finalists progressed in their abilities throughout the program.
Moffitt also pointed out that the performers supported on each other during their time together.
"Being with these people that I've become great friends with … it's just a community of support that happened," Moffitt said.
In the fall, Powell will head to Pepperdine University, where he plans to continue acting, double majoring in theater and business.
"So I can handle the financial side of being in the [acting] industry," he said.
Meanwhile, Moffitt said he'll be going to USC's Thornton School of Music to major in double bass performance.
