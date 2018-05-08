Tickets available for upcoming ‘Music is Instrumental’ concert

The Burbank Unified School District and the nonprofit Musicians at Play Foundation will host this week a one-night concert to help raise money for arts programs in the district.
The "Music is Instrumental" benefit concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. inside Burbank High School Thursday night, during which a group made up of Burbank and John Burroughs high school bands, orchestras and vocal music students will perform music composed by John Williams, Lalo Schifrin and Carl Orff.
The students will be performing several well-known songs from film and television, including music from "Amistad," "Mission Impossible" and "Saving Private Ryan."
Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, $25 for the general public and $50 for VIP tickets, which include entry to a reception. Tickets can be purchased at burbankusd.org/afa.
All the proceeds will go toward Burbank Arts for All's current campaign, which has been raising funds to help pay for repairs and replacement of musical instruments.
So far, $112,000 has been raised through the campaign, which is $8,000 short of the $120,000 goal organizers have set this year.
"I am once again in awe of the support we receive from our community for the arts," Burbank Unified Supt. Matt Hill said in a statement. "This campaign has shown the power of individuals working together to support our students."
