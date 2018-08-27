National Forest apps offer guides on trails, campgrounds

A week ahead of Labor Day weekend, units from the Angeles and San Bernardino national forests launched mobile apps with the hope visitors will be able to navigate their way a bit easier.
“Visitors plan their trips in a variety of ways, and offering a mobile-friendly option is one way the public has asked for, especially younger generations,” San Bernardino National Forest Supervisor Jody Noiro said in a press release.
The apps, available for both iPhone and Android, offer maps in addition to information about campgrounds, hiking trails and picnic areas. Other parts of the app offer answers on park-specific questions, recreation passes and campfire permits.
National forests throughout the state, including Sequoia, Tahoe and Mendocino, have already begun using apps.