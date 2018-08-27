BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

National Forest apps offer guides on trails, campgrounds

By Jessica Martinez
Aug 27, 2018 | 1:30 PM
National Forest apps offer guides on trails, campgrounds
A hiker in the Angeles National Forest north of La Cañada Flintridge in 2010. Units from the Angeles and San Bernardino national forests have launched apps with the goal of making navigating the parks easier. (File Photo)

A week ahead of Labor Day weekend, units from the Angeles and San Bernardino national forests launched mobile apps with the hope visitors will be able to navigate their way a bit easier.

“Visitors plan their trips in a variety of ways, and offering a mobile-friendly option is one way the public has asked for, especially younger generations,” San Bernardino National Forest Supervisor Jody Noiro said in a press release.

Advertisement

The apps, available for both iPhone and Android, offer maps in addition to information about campgrounds, hiking trails and picnic areas. Other parts of the app offer answers on park-specific questions, recreation passes and campfire permits.

To download, search for “Angeles National Forest” or “San Bernardino National Forest” in the Google Play or Apple App stores.

Advertisement

National forests throughout the state, including Sequoia, Tahoe and Mendocino, have already begun using apps.

Advertisement
Advertisement