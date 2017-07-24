Law enforcement agencies to celebrate National Night Out on Aug. 1

Cities and police departments across the United States will come together for the annual National Night Out Tuesday, with several neighborhoods in Burbank, Glendale and La Crescenta holding their own events.

Meant to strengthen the relationship between communities and their police departments, National Night Out encourages people to remain vigilant in their neighborhoods and protect themselves and others against crime.

Burbank will hold an event on the Chandler Bikeway near Keystone and Lincoln streets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. In addition to representatives from the Burbank fire and police departments being present, the night will include face painting, food and giveaways for attendees.

In Glendale, more than a dozen block parties have been scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. The parties will feature safety demonstrations, cookouts and mini-festivals.

Information on where parties will be held can be found at www.glendalenno.com.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station will hold its own event from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot at the station, 4554 N. Briggs Ave, La Crescenta. The event will feature informational sessions and interactive booths.

