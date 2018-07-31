Communities to host National Night Out events with local police on Aug. 7

Law enforcement agencies across the country will come together with their communities on Aug. 7 for the annual National Night Out.
The event is meant to strengthen the bond between police departments and the communities they’re sworn to protect. Activities during the event include safety demonstrations, giveaways and cookouts.
Several neighborhoods in Burbank, Glendale and La Crescenta will host their own events for the night.
Burbank will hold its event on the Chandler Bikeway near Keystone and Lincoln streets from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The largest National Night Out event for Glendale will be held at Pacific Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
Information on other event locations in the city can be found online at www.glendalenno.com.
The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station’s National Night Out event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the station’s parking lot at 4554 N. Briggs Ave., La Crescenta.